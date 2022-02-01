Confirmed: How to Watch Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

Chelsea supporters based in the UK will be able to watch the Club World Cup live on Channel 4 and E4, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side fly out to the Middle East at the end of the week for the Club World Cup following their Champions League triumph last season.

They will jet off to Abu Dhabi once they have played Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chelsea see their semi-final take place on Wednesday 9 February at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium where they will face either Al Hilal, Al Jazira or Pirae.

It has been confirmed that this game, which takes place at 4.30pm (UK) will be broadcasted live on E4.

Should they win their semi-final, they will return to the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday 12 February at the same time, to face either Palmeiras, Monterrey or Al Ahly in the final.

This is also an 4.30pm (UK) kick off, however will be shown on Channel 4.

If Chelsea lose their semi-final, they will face the losers of the other semi-final. That would be at an earlier time of 1pm (UK) and at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

Channel 4's head of sport Pete Andrews said: “This is one of the few major honours to have eluded Chelsea so it’d be great if they can make history live on Channel 4.

“We’re delighted to be bringing top-flight football live on free to air terrestrial television, let’s just hope the Blues can go all the way.”

