Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed: How to Watch Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

Chelsea supporters based in the UK will be able to watch the Club World Cup live on Channel 4 and E4, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side fly out to the Middle East at the end of the week for the Club World Cup following their Champions League triumph last season.

They will jet off to Abu Dhabi once they have played Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

imago1008211878h (4)

Chelsea see their semi-final take place on Wednesday 9 February at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium where they will face either Al Hilal, Al Jazira or Pirae. 

It has been confirmed that this game, which takes place at 4.30pm (UK) will be broadcasted live on E4. 

Read More

Should they win their semi-final, they will return to the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday 12 February at the same time, to face either Palmeiras, Monterrey or Al Ahly in the final. 

This is also an 4.30pm (UK) kick off, however will be shown on Channel 4. 

imago0026610616h

If Chelsea lose their semi-final, they will face the losers of the other semi-final. That would be at an earlier time of 1pm (UK) and at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

Channel 4's head of sport Pete Andrews said: “This is one of the few major honours to have eluded Chelsea so it’d be great if they can make history live on Channel 4.

“We’re delighted to be bringing top-flight football live on free to air terrestrial television, let’s just hope the Blues can go all the way.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0026610616h
News

Confirmed: How to Watch Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

1 minute ago
imago1009320223h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea Complete Signing of Charlton Athletic Youngster Mason Burstow

21 minutes ago
imago1007964635h
Transfer News

Report: Decision on Ashley Cole's Chelsea Future Set to Be Made Following Everton Offer

1 hour ago
imago1009018109h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in Talks With Harvey Vale Regarding New Contract

1 hour ago
imago1008271037h
News

'We Want to Feel That Again' - Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Are Hungry for More Champions League Success

2 hours ago
imago1008938279h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Begin Their Transfer Shortlist for the Summer Window

2 hours ago
imago1008930473h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Didn't Push for January Signings to Focus on Summer

3 hours ago
imago1009106502h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona to Hold Ousmane Dembele Meeting Over Future Amid Chelsea Interest

3 hours ago