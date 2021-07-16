Charly Musonda Opens up on Chelsea Future After Long-Term Injury

Sports Illustrated home
Charly Musonda Opens up on Chelsea Future

Chelsea's forgotten man Charly Musonda Jr. has given an update regarding his future at the club.

The winger has been out injured for the last two seasons but is back training with the first team under Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian has opened up on what could be his last chance to make it at Chelsea.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad via Sport Witness, Musonda said:

"That rarely happens in football. Normally, players tear the anterior cruciate ligament and are ready to use again six months after surgery. The doctors told me that I would have to rehabilitate for a year,

“Since I had been out for more than a year, they gave me a 20 percent chance of ever playing at the top level again. They literally said: this is going to be an impossible mountain to climb.”

It appears that Musonda has climbed the impossible mountain as he has appeared in Chelsea training ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

The midfielder joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan in 2019 and just a few weeks later the player suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out until this year.

“It was a struggle." he said. "For three years I missed what I love most: playing football. I was in pain and sometimes didn’t sleep, but a comeback is only heroic when no one thinks it possible."

As Tuchel looks at his players this pre-season, Musonda will have the chance to impress with players involved in international tournaments returning at a later date.

The Belgian is remaining optimistic about his future.

“I’m on the right track. I do believe I have ten more beautiful years in my legs when I return. I feel like a boxer getting ready for his ultimate fight.”

