‘Cheap Until Now’ - Pundit on Reece James & Mason Mount Deserving New Contracts at Chelsea

With Reece James and Mason Mount both due new contracts, one former player thinks that it's deserved for them both.

There has been some talk recently about James getting a much improved extension this summer.

The England international currently earns £58k per week and he is one of the lowest earners amongst the senior players.

Mount, who earns £88k per week, is also expected to get a new deal in the coming year.

With how both of these players have performed in recent seasons, most fans suspect they will be getting a hefty bumper-deal in the near future.

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell also thinks that the Blues have been getting away with paying their youth players 'cheap' wages recently.

“They’ve got away cheap until now, haven’t they?" Campbell told Football Insider.

“They have utilised their youth system and given them the opportunity – but they’ve now outplayed those contracts.

“They’re in for a bumper deal – it’ll be two or three times that number [£80,000-a-week].

“That’s for sure. These guys are fully-fledged England internationals playing week-in, week-out and they need to be paid accordingly.”

