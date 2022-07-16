Skip to main content

‘Cheap Until Now’ - Pundit on Reece James & Mason Mount Deserving New Contracts at Chelsea

With Reece James and Mason Mount both due new contracts, one former player thinks that it's deserved for them both.

There has been some talk recently about James getting a much improved extension this summer.

The England international currently earns £58k per week and he is one of the lowest earners amongst the senior players.

Reece James Mason Mount

Mount, who earns £88k per week, is also expected to get a new deal in the coming year.

With how both of these players have performed in recent seasons, most fans suspect they will be getting a hefty bumper-deal in the near future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell also thinks that the Blues have been getting away with paying their youth players 'cheap' wages recently.

“They’ve got away cheap until now, haven’t they?" Campbell told Football Insider.

Reece James

“They have utilised their youth system and given them the opportunity – but they’ve now outplayed those contracts.

“They’re in for a bumper deal – it’ll be two or three times that number [£80,000-a-week].

“That’s for sure. These guys are fully-fledged England internationals playing week-in, week-out and they need to be paid accordingly.”

Read More Chelsea News

Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘Under the Radar’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Player Would Be a Great Signing for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘In Terms of the Trauma’ - Medical Expect on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Injury

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
imago1013139478h
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022: Northern Ireland v England| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan

By Melissa Edwards16 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago
Zak Sturge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Seal Deal For Youth Defender Zak Sturge From Brighton

By Stephen SmithJul 15, 2022
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed

By Stephen SmithJul 15, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen SmithJul 15, 2022