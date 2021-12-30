Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Suffer Major Reece James Blow as Hamstring Tear Confirmed

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a major blow as Reece James is confirmed to have suffered a hamstring tear against Brighton.

The defender was withdrawn during the 1-1 draw, with Chelsea bringing on Marcos Alonso to replace him.

It has now been confirmed via Adam Newson that the defender's injury was a hamstring tear.

imago1008890749h

This comes as a huge blow to Thomas Tuchel's side as a torn hamstring will result in James being sidelined for months rather than weeks if he is diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

This is the worst possible situation for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell is already ruled out until the end of the season for Tuchel's side, requiring surgery for his ACL injury.

Read More

The duo were in fantastic form for the Blues before their injuries and provided Chelsea with eight goals and seven assists between them this season.

imago1008890455h

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic are the two most likely to fill in during James' absence, with Xavi Simons playing there previously in the Carabao Cup.

James was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches, with Chelsea fearing the worst for their key player and now it has been confirmed that he has torn his hamstring.

Chelsea fans have plenty to worry about as it is, after the club havong suffered several injuries in recent weeks as well as plenty of positive Covid-19 cases, keeping many first team players out of the squad.

The Blues face Liverpool in the New Year and will be without James, with Tuchel expected to give an update in Friday's press conference.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008890455h
News

Chelsea Suffer Major Reece James Blow as Hamstring Tear Confirmed

26 seconds ago
imago1008894649h
News

Mason Mount Encourages Chelsea to 'Move On' After Brighton Disappointment

17 minutes ago
imago1008890749h
News

Report: Chelsea Concerned That Reece James Suffered Torn Hamstring With Months Expected on Sidelines

47 minutes ago
imago1008445497h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'No Intention' of Staying at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1008894027h
News

Mount Reveals How Big a Boost Having Lukaku Back From Injury is for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008114827h (3)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Move into 'Pole Position' for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen as Pre-Agreement Wanted 'Shortly'

2 hours ago
imago1008892099h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Crushed Feeling After Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008615386h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Cannot Recall Emerson Palmieri From Lyon Loan Move

3 hours ago