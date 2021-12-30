Chelsea Suffer Major Reece James Blow as Hamstring Tear Confirmed

Chelsea have been handed a major blow as Reece James is confirmed to have suffered a hamstring tear against Brighton.

The defender was withdrawn during the 1-1 draw, with Chelsea bringing on Marcos Alonso to replace him.

It has now been confirmed via Adam Newson that the defender's injury was a hamstring tear.

This comes as a huge blow to Thomas Tuchel's side as a torn hamstring will result in James being sidelined for months rather than weeks if he is diagnosed with a hamstring strain.

This is the worst possible situation for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell is already ruled out until the end of the season for Tuchel's side, requiring surgery for his ACL injury.

The duo were in fantastic form for the Blues before their injuries and provided Chelsea with eight goals and seven assists between them this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic are the two most likely to fill in during James' absence, with Xavi Simons playing there previously in the Carabao Cup.

James was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches, with Chelsea fearing the worst for their key player and now it has been confirmed that he has torn his hamstring.

Chelsea fans have plenty to worry about as it is, after the club havong suffered several injuries in recent weeks as well as plenty of positive Covid-19 cases, keeping many first team players out of the squad.

The Blues face Liverpool in the New Year and will be without James, with Tuchel expected to give an update in Friday's press conference.

