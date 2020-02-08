Chelsea and Frank Lampard have 13-man shopping list for £150M summer raid

Frank Lampard will be hoping to be backed in the summer transfer window after a frustrating January which saw Chelsea fail to bring in any new additions.

Despite the Chelsea boss crying out for signings in his press conferences and post-match segments, Roman Abramovich didn't support his rookie manager.

It leaves the Blues with an uphill battle to land a Champions League spot come the end of the season, with their rivals all strengthening last month.

But the Daily Mail have revealed the 13-man list which Roman Abramovich and Frank Lampard have ahead of the summer transfer window.

Moussa Dembele [Olympique Lyonnais]

Jadon Sancho [Borussia Dortmund]

Timo Werner [RB Leipzig]

Richarlison [Everton]

Wilfried Zaha [Crystal Palace]

Ben Chilwell [Leicester City]

Nathan Ake [AFC Bournemouth]

Ben White [Leeds United]

Issa Diop [West Ham]

Nick Pope [Burnley]

Juan Musso [Udinese]

Diego Rico [AFC Bournemouth]

Martin Dubravka [Newcastle United]

Frank Lampard will be desperate to land some signings to show intent to the rest of the Premier League to signify Chelsea are their to challenge, and to not just make up the numbers.

The summer is a crucial window for the Blues, with the gap to league leaders Liverpool at an all-time high. Should Roman Abramovich want to see his side win the Premier League in the near future, he has to start backing Frank Lampard, who is only in his second season of management.

January was a disaster for the Blues, and a repeat can't happen in the summer window, otherwise their chances of landing top-four are even slimmer than this time out.

