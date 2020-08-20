Full Chelsea fixture schedule for 2020/21 Premier League season
Matt Debono
Chelsea had their fixtures for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed on Thursday morning.
Frank Lampard's side will begin their season with a trip to the south coast to play Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September at 8pm [UK] after being given special dispensation by the league.
The Blues' first taste of action of the new campaign at Stamford Bridge will be the following week when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to west London, which will see the fans see new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in action for the first time.
A trip to north London beckons for Lampard's side on Boxing Day to face Arsenal, while they will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge just after New Years.
The run-in sees the Blues face Manchester City [a], Arsenal [h] and Leicester City [h] before heading to Villa Park on the final day of the season on Sunday 23 May to face Aston Villa.
Fixtures in full - subject to change:
Mon 14 Sep: Brighton and Hove Albion Away
Sat 19 Sep: Liverpool Home
Sat 26 Sep: West Bromwich Albion Away
Sat 3 Oct: Crystal Palace Home
Sat 17 Oct: Southampton Home
Sat 24 Oct: Manchester United Away
Sat 31 Oct: Burnley Away
Sat 7 Nov: Sheffield United Home
Sat 21 Nov: Newcastle United Away
Sat 28 Nov: Tottenham Hotspur Home
Sat 5 Dec: Leeds United Home
Sat 12 Dec: Everton Away
Tue 15 Dec: Wolverhampton Wanderers Away
Sat 19 Dec: West Ham United Home
Sat 26 Dec Arsenal Away
Mon 28 Dec: Aston Villa Home
Sat 2 Jan: Manchester City Home
Tue 12 Jan: Leicester City Away
Sat 16 Jan: Fulham Away
Wed 27 Jan: Wolverhampton Wanderers Home
Sat 30 Jan: Burnley Home
Wed 3 Feb: Tottenham Hotspur Away
Sat 6 Feb: Sheffield United Away
Sat 13 Feb: Newcastle United Home
Sat 20 Feb: Southampton Away
Sat 27 Feb: Manchester United Home
Sat 6 Mar: Everton Home
Sat 13 Mar: Leeds United Away
Sat 20 Mar: Liverpool Away
Sat 3 Apr: West Bromwich Albion Home
Sat 10 Apr: Crystal Palace Away
Sat 17 Apr: Brighton & Hove Albion Home
Sat 24 Apr: West Ham United Away
Sat 1 May: Fulham Home
Sat 8 May: Manchester City Away
Wed 12 May: Arsenal Home
Sat 15 May: Leicester City Home
Sun 23 May: Aston Villa Away
----------
