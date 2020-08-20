SI.com
Full Chelsea fixture schedule for 2020/21 Premier League season

Matt Debono

Chelsea had their fixtures for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed on Thursday morning. 

Frank Lampard's side will begin their season with a trip to the south coast to play Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September at 8pm [UK] after being given special dispensation by the league. 

The Blues' first taste of action of the new campaign at Stamford Bridge will be the following week when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to west London, which will see the fans see new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in action for the first time. 

A trip to north London beckons for Lampard's side on Boxing Day to face Arsenal, while they will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge just after New Years. 

The run-in sees the Blues face Manchester City [a], Arsenal [h] and Leicester City [h] before heading to Villa Park on the final day of the season on Sunday 23 May to face Aston Villa. 

Fixtures in full - subject to change:

Mon 14 Sep: Brighton and Hove Albion Away 

Sat 19 Sep: Liverpool Home 

Sat 26 Sep: West Bromwich Albion Away  

Sat 3 Oct: Crystal Palace Home

 Sat 17 Oct: Southampton Home 

Sat 24 Oct: Manchester United Away 

Sat 31 Oct: Burnley Away  

Sat 7 Nov: Sheffield United Home 

Sat 21 Nov: Newcastle United Away 

Sat 28 Nov: Tottenham Hotspur Home  

Sat 5 Dec: Leeds United Home 

Sat 12 Dec: Everton Away

 Tue 15 Dec: Wolverhampton Wanderers Away

 Sat 19 Dec: West Ham United Home

 Sat 26 Dec Arsenal Away 

Mon 28 Dec: Aston Villa Home  

Sat 2 Jan: Manchester City Home 

Tue 12 Jan: Leicester City Away 

Sat 16 Jan: Fulham Away 

Wed 27 Jan: Wolverhampton Wanderers Home

 Sat 30 Jan: Burnley Home  

Wed 3 Feb: Tottenham Hotspur Away

Sat 6 Feb: Sheffield United Away 

Sat 13 Feb: Newcastle United Home 

Sat 20 Feb: Southampton Away 

Sat 27 Feb: Manchester United Home

  Sat 6 Mar: Everton Home 

Sat 13 Mar: Leeds United Away 

Sat 20 Mar: Liverpool Away  

Sat 3 Apr: West Bromwich Albion Home 

Sat 10 Apr: Crystal Palace Away 

Sat 17 Apr: Brighton & Hove Albion Home 

Sat 24 Apr: West Ham United Away  

Sat 1 May: Fulham Home

 Sat 8 May: Manchester City Away 

Wed 12 May: Arsenal Home 

Sat 15 May: Leicester City Home

 Sun 23 May: Aston Villa Away

----------

