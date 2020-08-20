Full Chelsea fixture schedule for 2020/21 Premier League season

Chelsea had their fixtures for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed on Thursday morning.

Frank Lampard's side will begin their season with a trip to the south coast to play Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September at 8pm [UK] after being given special dispensation by the league.

The Blues' first taste of action of the new campaign at Stamford Bridge will be the following week when they welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to west London, which will see the fans see new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in action for the first time.

A trip to north London beckons for Lampard's side on Boxing Day to face Arsenal, while they will face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge just after New Years.

The run-in sees the Blues face Manchester City [a], Arsenal [h] and Leicester City [h] before heading to Villa Park on the final day of the season on Sunday 23 May to face Aston Villa.

Fixtures in full - subject to change:

Mon 14 Sep: Brighton and Hove Albion Away

Sat 19 Sep: Liverpool Home

Sat 26 Sep: West Bromwich Albion Away

Sat 3 Oct: Crystal Palace Home

Sat 17 Oct: Southampton Home

Sat 24 Oct: Manchester United Away

Sat 31 Oct: Burnley Away

Sat 7 Nov: Sheffield United Home

Sat 21 Nov: Newcastle United Away

Sat 28 Nov: Tottenham Hotspur Home

Sat 5 Dec: Leeds United Home

Sat 12 Dec: Everton Away

Tue 15 Dec: Wolverhampton Wanderers Away

Sat 19 Dec: West Ham United Home

Sat 26 Dec Arsenal Away

Mon 28 Dec: Aston Villa Home

Sat 2 Jan: Manchester City Home

Tue 12 Jan: Leicester City Away

Sat 16 Jan: Fulham Away

Wed 27 Jan: Wolverhampton Wanderers Home

Sat 30 Jan: Burnley Home

Wed 3 Feb: Tottenham Hotspur Away

Sat 6 Feb: Sheffield United Away

Sat 13 Feb: Newcastle United Home

Sat 20 Feb: Southampton Away

Sat 27 Feb: Manchester United Home

Sat 6 Mar: Everton Home

Sat 13 Mar: Leeds United Away

Sat 20 Mar: Liverpool Away

Sat 3 Apr: West Bromwich Albion Home

Sat 10 Apr: Crystal Palace Away

Sat 17 Apr: Brighton & Hove Albion Home

Sat 24 Apr: West Ham United Away

Sat 1 May: Fulham Home

Sat 8 May: Manchester City Away

Wed 12 May: Arsenal Home

Sat 15 May: Leicester City Home

Sun 23 May: Aston Villa Away

----------

