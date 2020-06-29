Absolute Chelsea
Spotted: Chelsea's new 2020/21 home shirt seen at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Chelsea will enter their new partnership with telecommunications company Three on Wednesday as they will become the club's new shirt sponsor. 

It is an initial three-year-deal with the connectivity company and the partnership will commence on July 1. 

Spotted by a supporter walking past Stamford Bridge on Monday, the club have started to change the advertising boards around the perimeter of the stadium which now features the new home trip for next season. 

Photo Credit: Twitter - @JCFCD70

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour and Marcos Alonso can all be seen wearing the new shirt. 

Chelsea Chief Executive Guy Lawrence previously commented on the deal after it was announced.

"Mobile technology has revolutionised the way football clubs and supporters interact with each other which makes Chelsea FC and Three such natural partners.

"We have a social media following of over 100 million and the official app, The 5th Stand, has had nearly four million downloads. We stream live women’s and Academy football with men’s first team highlights available soon after matches. 

"It truly is an area from which regular fans are benefitting and as communications technology develops in the coming years, Three will be at the forefront of the advances with the exciting roll out of 5G networks, helping to enhance and expand the experience of being a Chelsea supporter in the modern digital age.

"With Three, we have found a partner, who share our passion for innovation and we are delighted to have them on board and on our shirts."

