Report: Roman Abramovich eyes two attacking targets for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in the summer

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has provided boss Frank Lampard with two forwards as the Blues look to acquire a striker in the summer transfer window.

Frank Lampard was left frustrated in January after Chelsea failed to sign a new forward, which the Blues head coach was crying out for.

Although they managed to secure a reduction in their two-window transfer ban, Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy opted not to back Lampard in January.

But reports in Italy now suggest the Russian is now ready to support the rookie Frank Lampard in the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Roman Abramovich has listed Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez on his list of summer attacking targets.

----------

Moussa Dembele [Olympique Lyonnais]

He was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in January, but a move failed to materialise. Manchester United have also shown interest in the 23-year-old.

Following the speculation, Lyon released a statement in January confirming their intentions of keeping the Frenchman.

Chelsea had their move for Moussa Dembele in January blocked. Getty Images

"Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window.

"OL would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

"The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come."

----------

Lautaro Martinez [Inter Milan]

The 22-year-old is the other name who Roman Abramovich has his eye on, but the Argentine would be a costly transfer if the Blues were to make a move.

Martinez has a release clause of £94 million, which would smash Chelsea's transfer record.

Lautaro Martinez has been listed as a target for Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich. Getty Images

Competition would also be fierce, with Spanish giants FC Barcelona also showing interest in the forward.

But having already done business with Inter Milan and Antonio Conte in January with Victor Moses - and with the Italian side linked with Marcos Alonso, Chelsea may see an opportunity to call in a few favours in the summer.

----------

Chelsea's inability to land a forward meant Olivier Giroud was left frustrated after his move to leave Stamford Bridge was blocked.

The 33-year-old will leave west London on the expiration of his deal which concludes at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard has shown that he doesn't trust Michy Batshuayi, and the need for a forward is constantly increasing.

-----------

