Chelsea Academy Boss Neil Bath Behind Summer Transfers

The Blues have been more active in the player market than ever before over the past few months, and a big helping hand has come from the man at Cobham. 

Chelsea have filled gaps in their starting XI with signings such as Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly and have bolstered their youth ranks with players like Carney Chukwuemeka in hopes of competing for trophies once again. 

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka in action for Aston Villa vs Chelsea last season. 

Bath has been handed the central role of leading the club's transfer planning this summer, and was the focal point behind the moves for Chukwuemeka and the incoming Cesare Casadei, according to a report from Nick Purewal of PA news agency. 

The new co-owners in Todd Boehly's Clearlake, had placed their trust in his insight for their young signings, paying back almost two decades of loyalty from the coach who has overseen the progression since 1993. 

The West Londoners have also brought in Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, Brighton's Zak Sturge, Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson and Southampton's Tyler Dibling to tackle the youth squads and attempt to follow the paths of Reece James and Mason Mount. 

Todd Boehly

Boehly watching on. 

Cobham Academy has many names to thank for it's success over the years but perhaps Bath leads the way. 

