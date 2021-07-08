Report: Tino Livramento Reveals First Team Plans

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Academy Star Reveals First Team Plans

The wing-back could get his chance next season.
Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year Tino Anjorin opened up on his goals for the future and what it's been like working under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the club, the wing-back was full of praise for his fellow academy graduates and the club for giving them a chance to impress.

He said: "I started here as a young boy and it made sense (for me to be here) as I’ve always been a Chelsea fan."

Chelsea missed out on Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, who decided to sign for PSG amid interest from the Blues.

However, this could open the door for Livramento, who is keen to impress his manager in training and earn his spot in the Chelsea team.

"It’s great seeing the team that Chelsea have now with a load of academy graduates, it gives me the extra incentive to know that I can make it here." he said.

"He [Thomas Tuchel] tells me to keep training how you’re training, keep trying to impress everyday and show me what you are about."

With Tuchel's long-term plan to put Reece James into the back three, a right wing role could open up for Livramento if he can impress in pre-season.

Chelsea have also been liked with Adama Traore, but Livramento will be hoping to show his manager that the Blues do not need to splash the cash on a player in that position as the youngster can slot into the side when necessary.

