Chelsea Ace Hakim Ziyech Makes Announcement About His Future On Instagram

The Morocco International made the announcement on his Instagram on Friday night regarding his representation.

Ziyech posted on Instagram on Friday 8th July, that he will no longer be represented by his former agency Nakhli Mondial.

Nakhli Mondial is a Holland-based agency who represent players such as Joeri de Kamps and Menno Koch.

The company has represented the 29-year-old since 2010 and was involved in both his moves to Netherlands side Ajax and the Blues.

In the caption, Ziyech thanked Nakhli Mondial for their service, saying that he is "wishing them nothing but the best," before signing off with his initials 'HZ'.

The post laid out the reasons why he's made the decision to part ways.

"I have reached a point in my life where I feel that the time is right for me to take full control of my professional future."

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan went on to say that he wants decisions as to his future to me made by him and his team.

Hakim Ziyech has been heavily linked to AC Milan this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after only starting 14 games over the 2021/22 season and not appearing in the UEFA Champions League.

