Chelsea Allowed to Sell Champions League, FA Cup & Away Tickets as UK Government Update Licence

Chelsea are now allowed to sell Champions League and FA Cup tickets but not Premier League tickets despite away fans being allowed to.

This comes after it was reported that a solution to their ticket ban was said to be close to being finalised.

As per Associated Press, a Government document shows the torms of the licence which will now allow Champions League tickets to be sold again, with UEFA collecting the proceeds.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, Chelsea fans will be allowed to attend the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley with the proceeds going to the competition organisers.

Away fans will also be able to purchase tickets for matches at Stamford Bridge and the easing of restrictions means Chelsea will not receive cash from any sales.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed the changes to the licence: “The Government has made alterations to the licence to Chelsea FC so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women's fixtures."

If Chelsea is sold, which it is currently in the process of as Raine review bids before deciding on a shortlist early this week, then a new licence will be given and Chelsea will be able to resume ticket sales as normal but this could take longer than expected.



The current changes will be in place until a new owner is found for Chelsea, it is believed, with ticket sales going back to normal in the future if an owner is found.

