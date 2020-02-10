Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea interested in Wigan and USMNT full-back Antonee Robinson after failed AC Milan move

Matt Debono

Chelsea could make a move for Wigan defender Antonee Robinson this summer.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs after his proposed transfer to Serie A side AC Milan fell through in the final stages on deadline day. 

Robinson was set to complete a £10 million move to the San Siro, but the deal collapsed due to there not being enough time to complete the medical. 

But the failed move has now caught the attention of top-flight clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. 

As per the Daily Mirror, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are three of the clubs to have all shown interest in the USA defender. 

Antonee Robinson's contract at Wigan Athletic runs until the end of the 2021/22 season, after making his loan move from Everton last season permanent in the summer..

He showed his frustration at the deal not going through on deadline. 

"Been a mad couple of days but what's done is done," Robinson said on social media.

Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen in the left-back area with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri yet to be fully trusted by the Chelsea boss.

Cesar Azpilicueta currently holds the spot on the left-side of defence as Antonee Robinson's former teammate Reece James occupies the right-back spot after his emergence into the Blues' first-team.

If the 22-year-old was to complete a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, he would link-up with Reece James and international teammate Christian Pulisic. 

