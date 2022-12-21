Skip to main content

Chelsea Announce Christopher Vivell As New Technical Director

Chelsea Football Club announce the appointment of Christopher Vivell from RB Leipzig for their technical director role.
The Chelsea hierarchy revolution continues as the club announce Christopher Vivell as their new technical director, with the German joining from RB Leipzig.

Vivell held the position of sporting director at the German club and joins the Blues immediately, with the January transfer on the horizon.

Vivell's arrival comes amid some tough news surrounding the injuries to Armando Broja and Wesley Fofana and with this appointment, the club will hope the future of their transfer business improves as Todd Boehly looks to reinvigorate Chelsea as a footballing powerhouse.

Todd Boehly

Boehly continues to revolutionise Chelsea in all aspects

Upon his appointment at Chelsea, Vivell said: "Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club. There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow.

"Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that."

Christopher Vivell

Vivell has also previously held the position of head scout at Hoffenheim

Chelsea fans will hope Vivell can have an immediate impact on the club's transfer business as Graham Potter prepares himself for what is set to be a busy January.

