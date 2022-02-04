Lukaku & Kovacic Star as Chelsea Release Blue & Gold 'Pride of London' Collection

Chelsea have released their 'Pride of London' training collection, which Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic have both starred in on launch.

Following the creation of the 'Club Culture' brand at Chelsea this season, they have now delivered a collection of merchandise that is dominated by the Blue and Gold colour scheme.

The Blues announced the collection on Friday ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

In collaboration with kit providers Nike, the pre-match top is sponsored by Trivago, while the rest of it features the lion crest.

As Chelsea have branded it - 'That Gold Lion: from the stadium to our city streets.'

Pre-match tops, sweatshirts, jackets, t-shirts, trousers and hoodies are all available to buy from the megastore.

The launch has been well received by supporters on social media as they reacted to Friday's announcement.

Thomas Tuchel's side could feature the pre-match top on Saturday against Plymouth in the weekend's early kick off in the capital.

