Chelsea announce new 2020/21 home strip in partnership with Three

Matt Debono

Chelsea have announced their new kit for the 2020/21 season as their partnership with telecommunications company Three commences. 

The Blues have agreed an initial three-year deal for Three to be the club's main shirt sponsor, and the new strips have now been confirmed. 

2020/21 Home Kit

The remainder of the kits for the 2020/21 have not been released and will be released in due course.

You will be able to shop the range here and the kit will be available to purchase from Thursday 9th July. 

Frank Lampard's side will debut the kit in their Premier League meeting with West Ham on Wednesday 1 July at the London Stadium. 

