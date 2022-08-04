Chelsea Announce That Cesar Azpilicueta Is Here To Stay

Rumours and speculation are all talk it seems for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, with the captain putting all of the doubt from supporters to the side and committing his future to the Blues.

The fullback has been heavily linked to a return to La Liga throughout the transfer window, but whilst Barcelona were insistent on getting his signature, Todd Boehly and co were busy finalising his contract extension.

The new co-owner told Chelsea FC: "We are so happy that Cesar is staying at Chelsea for a minimum of two more years. We are thrilled with our captain showing his exemplary commitment and leadership yet again. There is still so much to do together."

The Spaniard arrived in West London a decade ago in 2012 from Ligue 1 side Marseille, and now under new terms and conditions, he is expected to continue captaining the Blues until at least 2024.

"I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home," he said, "It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands.

The man with Old Big Ears. IMAGO / Sportimage

"I would like to say thank you to Mr Todd and Mr Behdad for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together."

It also triggers sighs of relief for fans who thought an already turbulent summer was about to get a whole lot worse with his departure.

Instead, they can sit back and prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League season and their first fixture versus Everton at Goodison Park this weekend.

