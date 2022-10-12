Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

Ten years under head coach Emma Hayes and the UEFA Champions League trophy continues to elude Chelsea Women.

Their dominant English success has seen them pick up six Women's Super League titles in that time, whilst breaking the record for the number of consecutive victories with three in a row, as well as a total of six more domestic cups.

But as Europe's top clubs return to the most prestigious tournament that club football has to offer, Hayes and her squad will be hoping that a maiden triumph is on its way.

Erin Cuthbert scoring vs Paris Saint-Germain IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea have been drawn into a difficult group this year as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as newcomers Vllaznia Femra.

Their campaign kicks off next Thursday (20 October) away at PSG as they prepare for securing a better result than the one they left with two years ago, after they lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

But now the ticket sale has commenced for the Blues' first home match of the tournament where they will be hosting Vllaznia at Kingsmeadow on 26 October, and Hayes' side will need all of the support that they can get if they finally want the taste of European success.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and only £2 for concessions in a fixture that could be setting Chelsea up for making some unforgettable history.

