Skip to main content
Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

Emma Hayes' side have their eyes on the ultimate prize.

Ten years under head coach Emma Hayes and the UEFA Champions League trophy continues to elude Chelsea Women. 

Their dominant English success has seen them pick up six Women's Super League titles in that time, whilst breaking the record for the number of consecutive victories with three in a row, as well as a total of six more domestic cups. 

But as Europe's top clubs return to the most prestigious tournament that club football has to offer, Hayes and her squad will be hoping that a maiden triumph is on its way. 

Erin Cuthbert vs Paris Saint-Germain

Erin Cuthbert scoring vs Paris Saint-Germain 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have been drawn into a difficult group this year as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as newcomers Vllaznia Femra. 

Their campaign kicks off next Thursday (20 October) away at PSG as they prepare for securing a better result than the one they left with two years ago, after they lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals. 

But now the ticket sale has commenced for the Blues' first home match of the tournament where they will be hosting Vllaznia at Kingsmeadow on 26 October, and Hayes' side will need all of the support that they can get if they finally want the taste of European success. 

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and only £2 for concessions in a fixture that could be setting Chelsea up for making some unforgettable history. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared

By Luka Foley
Lauren James for England
News

Chelsea's Lauren James Reacts to Making First England Start

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Joe Shields As Director Of Recruitment

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Mason Mount Admits Surprise at Fikayo Tomori's Red Card vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Should Be Wrapped Up Before World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Stanislav Lobotka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Enquiries About Napoli Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

By Dylan McBennett
Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG

By Dylan McBennett
Stuart Webber
News

Chelsea Speaking To Norwich's Sporting Director Stuart Webber

By Luka Foley