Report: Chelsea On 'Red Alert' As Coman Is Tipped to Leave Bayern

Chelsea are on 'red alert' as Kingsley Coman has been tipped to leave Bayern Munich by the club's ex-sporting director, according to reports.

The French winger was reportedly linked with the Blues during the summer transfer window, before they found out Bayern's asking price of a reported £86 million.

At a mere 24 years of age, Coman has already played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich, but has struggled to consistently find himself in the starting 11 at any of the three giants.

In his five seasons so far with Bayern Munich, Coman has made 144 appearances and scored 32 goals, and would be a great addition to this constantly-improving Chelsea squad.

As quoted by the Mirror, Chelsea, Liverpool and other clubs are now on alert after Christian Nerlinger, Bayern Munich's ex-sporting director, addressed the speculation around Coman's position at the club.

"I don't think he will stay in Munich. Bayern had a recent tendency to lose players for free," he told BILD TV.

"But you can't do that in the long run, you have to sell players from time to time if the offer is right.

"Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him."

After making a couple of appearances already this season, Coman will be out of action for the German giants until October due to a minor cardiac arrhythmia.

The club's manager Julian Nagelsmann addressed the player's condition at a press conference on the weekend.

"King' had an operation yesterday, he had a minor heart rhythm disturbance. I'll explain that with my little medical expertise.

"There are two strands that activate the sinus node. One of them was cut off so that there would be no additional blow. Sometimes he had less air for a short time and was less productive.

"That's why we did a long-term ECG (electrocardiogram) and found something that could be fixed quickly."

