Report: Chelsea On 'Red Alert' As Coman Is Tipped to Leave Bayern

September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea On 'Red Alert' Bayern Munich Star Tipped to Leave Club

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are on 'red alert' as Kingsley Coman has been tipped to leave Bayern Munich by the club's ex-sporting director, according to reports.

The French winger was reportedly linked with the Blues during the summer transfer window, before they found out Bayern's asking price of a reported £86 million.

At a mere 24 years of age, Coman has already played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich, but has struggled to consistently find himself in the starting 11 at any of the three giants.

In his five seasons so far with Bayern Munich, Coman has made 144 appearances and scored 32 goals, and would be a great addition to this constantly-improving Chelsea squad.

sipa_35035302

As quoted by the Mirror, Chelsea, Liverpool and other clubs are now on alert after Christian Nerlinger, Bayern Munich's ex-sporting director, addressed the speculation around Coman's position at the club.

"I don't think he will stay in Munich. Bayern had a recent tendency to lose players for free," he told BILD TV.

"But you can't do that in the long run, you have to sell players from time to time if the offer is right.

"Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him."

After making a couple of appearances already this season, Coman will be out of action for the German giants until October due to a minor cardiac arrhythmia.

sipa_34768700

The club's manager Julian Nagelsmann addressed the player's condition at a press conference on the weekend.

"King' had an operation yesterday, he had a minor heart rhythm disturbance. I'll explain that with my little medical expertise.

"There are two strands that activate the sinus node. One of them was cut off so that there would be no additional blow. Sometimes he had less air for a short time and was less productive.

"That's why we did a long-term ECG (electrocardiogram) and found something that could be fixed quickly."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35035349
News

Report: Chelsea On 'Red Alert' As Coman Is Tipped to Leave Bayern

sipa_35136431
Features/Opinions

Comment: Kepa’s Spurs Call-Up Gives Him Much Needed Boost After Clean Sheet

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

N'Golo Kante 'Feeling Better' After Making Chelsea Injury Comeback vs Spurs

pjimage (37)
News

Saúl Niguez Reveals Plans for His Family's Move to London After Chelsea Move

pjimage (45)
News

Pulisic & Mendy: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Injury News for Aston Villa Cup Tie

sipa_35136196
News

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's 3-0 Win Against Spurs

sipa_35136196
News

Azpilicueta: Still A Long Way to Go in Premier League Title Race

sipa_35134614
News

Tuchel's Decision to Use Mount as Chelsea Example Paid Off in 3-0 Win Over Spurs