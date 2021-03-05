Chelsea are ready to ban players going on international duty, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea are ready to block players going out on international duty if they have to quarantine upon their arrival back in the UK.

World Cup qualifiers are set to take place later this month and clubs are becoming worried over their players heading to countries on the Government's Covid 'red list'.

FIFA has given clubs permission to bar players from joining up with their respective international teams if they face the prospect of losing them to a 10-day hotel quarantine.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Chelsea boss Tuchel is very concerned over the matter but is ready to say no to his players leaving for international duty so he has them available for selection at all times.

He said: “I am absolutely worried because my target is to play the Premier League and if I have players in quarantine I cannot build the group that we want.

“This is the risk and I am absolutely worried about this situation. But I am also sure that the club knows how to handle it.

“If it maybe is the consequence that the players cannot go then this is the consequence. This situation is extraordinary. We have to adapt and we will do this as a club and we will take these decisions when the decisions are taken.

“We are very concerned about the situation.”

