Chelsea aren't concerned about Christian Pulisic's fitness problems, insists Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned over Christian Pulisic's fitness problems but accepts they will have manage him carefully to allow him to have a big impact.

The 22-year-old has been all but ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League visit to the south coast to face Southampton with a calf problem.

Pulisic missed the win against Sheffield United due to family reasons, and has now missed 27 games since the start of last season due to injury and risk management issues.

Frank Lampard previously had a plan to manage Pulisic's fitness over several injury setbacks, and Tuchel is also of the same mindset to not risk the American.

"We are not concerned or worried but the medical department is on that," said Tuchel.

"Now we have some little issues in the calf and he stopped training yesterday before it became an injury so I would not say that it is an injury at the moment. It’s risk management that relates to his history of having injuries so we do not want to enter in the same cycle.

"It’s sometimes like this and the main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep his head up and be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity.

"Chelsea bought Christian for a reason, for his quality and his potential so it’s our job to bring out the best in him. He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact at this club and it’s a challenge now to maintain the level and to keep improving."

