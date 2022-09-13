Chelsea & Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blue's Recent Struggles
Chelsea continues to go through a period of change after the recent appointment of Graham Potter and deadline day signings.
Only last week Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel when it was thought the German manager lost the players and board's confidence despite backing him with £250 million worth of transfers.
During that transfer window, Chelsea managed to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they looked to strengthen their attack.
Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit shared his thoughts on the new changes in an interview with Lord Ping.
"Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is not the solution to Chelsea's problems. I know he's a good striker who can still score goals but not as many as Chelsea need.
He's 33 years old and I think he'll score 15 goals - if he has a very good season, he'll score 20 but he's not the solution to the problems at Chelsea.
Graham Potter is a gamble for Chelsea. I have big respect for the work Potter has done at Brighton; the team has improved so much but Chelsea is a new world for him, it's completely different. The standards and egos of the players are not the same.
I hope he will succeed, but it's a big gamble. I have no idea how the players will react to his appointment but I can imagine some will be happy and some will be unhappy."
Potter is set to have his first game in charge this Wednesday as Chelsea takes on RB Salzburg in their second Champions League group stage game.
