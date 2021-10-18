Chelsea Assistant Coach Backs Jorginho for Ballon d'Or

Chelsea assistant coach Zsoltan Low has heaped praise upon Jorginho, who he believes deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

Jorginho is one of the frontrunners for the award and one of five Chelsea men's players nominated for the individual trophy.

Speaking to Digi Sport via Sport Witness, Low has discussed the midfielder.

“He is a sensational man who excels not only in his knowledge and quality, but also in his human qualities,” he added.

“I would consider him absolutely deserving if he won the Ballon d’Or, and would be glad that not only would the title of player of the year be decided between two or three offensive players, but there would be an opportunity for someone else to win one with hard work and very great discipline.”

The Italian lifted Euro 2020 with his country just a month after being crowned a European Champions with Chelsea at the end of a fine season under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will hope that Jorginho can keep up his form that has seen him be in the ascendency for the award but he will have to beat fierce competition from the likes of Lionel Messi if he is to win the award.

