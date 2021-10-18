    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Assistant Coach Backs Jorginho for Ballon d'Or

    Author:

    Chelsea assistant coach Zsoltan Low has heaped praise upon Jorginho, who he believes deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this season.

    Jorginho is one of the frontrunners for the award and one of five Chelsea men's players nominated for the individual trophy.

    Speaking to Digi Sport via Sport Witness, Low has discussed the midfielder.

    “He is a sensational man who excels not only in his knowledge and quality, but also in his human qualities,” he added.

    “I would consider him absolutely deserving if he won the Ballon d’Or, and would be glad that not only would the title of player of the year be decided between two or three offensive players, but there would be an opportunity for someone else to win one with hard work and very great discipline.”

    The Italian lifted Euro 2020 with his country just a month after being crowned a European Champions with Chelsea at the end of a fine season under Thomas Tuchel.

    The Blues will hope that Jorginho can keep up his form that has seen him be in the ascendency for the award but he will have to beat fierce competition from the likes of Lionel Messi if he is to win the award.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35221743
    News

    Chelsea Assistant Coach Backs Jorginho for Ballon d'Or

    42 seconds ago
    sipa_35605559
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Lauds Petr Cech for Role in £22M Edouard Mendy Signing

    30 minutes ago
    Rice 1
    Transfer News

    Report: West Ham's Stance Over Declan Rice's Future Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

    1 hour ago
    Kounde 2
    News

    Revealed: The Reason Sevilla Rejected Chelsea's Jules Kounde Bid

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34757574 (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Offer to Antonio Rudiger 'Deemed Disrespectful' Amid Contract Stand-Off

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35221743
    News

    Chelsea Assistant Zsolt Low Makes Worrying Admission Regarding Mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Side

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35594364 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Chelsea Forwards to Score More Goals Following Brentford Win

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Primary Desire' is to Stay at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

    3 hours ago