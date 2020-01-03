Jody Morris has cleared up his tweet which appeared to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho back in November.

Prior to taking the job down the road in London at Tottenham, Mourinho was a pundit for Sky Sports and claimed he was worried for the Blues against the big sides.

"In the first weekend, I was worried and I am still worried," Mourinho said back in November.

Jody Morris then responded to the Portuguese with a social media tweet, but he also took to Instagram playing Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

There was plenty of backlash and support for the Chelsea assistant manager, but Morris has cleared up the tweet suggesting people 'misread his comments.'

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's third round tie in the FA Cup, Morris revealed: "People misread my laughing emoji at Jose's comments, I have nothing but the upmost respect for Jose.

"I think he is one of the best manager and legends in the game. I was laughing at 'I don't think he is worried about whether we are winning games or not'."

Chelsea have gone on to beat Arsenal and even Jose Mourinho himself when Frank Lampard's dominated Tottenham in north London in December as they kept a clean sheet and secured all three points in the London derby.

They sit comfortably in the top-four with all their rivals losing at the weekend. Chelsea's nearest challengers are Manchester United in fifth spot who are five points behind.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube