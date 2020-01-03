Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Jody Morris clears up 'Jose Mourinho is still worried' tweet

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has cleared up his tweet which appeared to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho back in November. 

Prior to taking the job down the road in London at Tottenham, Mourinho was a pundit for Sky Sports and claimed he was worried for the Blues against the big sides. 

"In the first weekend, I was worried and I am still worried," Mourinho said back in November.

Jody Morris then responded to the Portuguese with a social media tweet, but he also took to Instagram playing Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

There was plenty of backlash and support for the Chelsea assistant manager, but Morris has cleared up the tweet suggesting people 'misread his comments.'

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's third round tie in the FA Cup, Morris revealed: "People misread my laughing emoji at Jose's comments, I have nothing but the upmost respect for Jose. 

"I think he is one of the best manager and legends in the game. I was laughing at 'I don't think he is worried about whether we are winning games or not'."

Chelsea have gone on to beat Arsenal and even Jose Mourinho himself when Frank Lampard's dominated Tottenham in north London in December as they kept a clean sheet and secured all three points in the London derby. 

They sit comfortably in the top-four with all their rivals losing at the weekend. Chelsea's nearest challengers are Manchester United in fifth spot who are five points behind. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Signings have to improve squad and benefit club' - Jody Morris on Chelsea's January transfer business

Matt Debono

The January transfer window is open, and Chelsea have been linked with copious amounts of names this month already.

Jody Morris offers update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has revealed Olivier Giroud won't be allowed to leave the club in January should Chelsea be left short in reinforcements.

Chelsea cool interest in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho - striker becomes top priority for Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will now pursue a striker as their top priority this month.

Jody Morris confirms Chelsea team news ahead of FA Cup third round tie vs. Nottingham Forest

Matt Debono

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has confirmed the Blues' injury news as they await Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Former Blue Filipe Luis reveals what Eden Hazard used to do in the Chelsea dressing room

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has revealed Eden Hazard's antics before the Blues would go out to warm-up ahead of a game.

Aston Villa consider loan deals for Chelsea pair Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi

Matt Debono

Aston Villa are considering tabling loan bids for Chelsea duo Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi this month.

Frank Lampard dealt blow in pursuit of Bundesliga duo Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will have to wait until the summer to land two of his biggest transfer targets - Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea squad will be ready for competition from any January signings

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has admitted the Blues squad will be ready for any competition that arrives at Stamford Bridge in January.

Report: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea were held against Brighton in the Premier League on New Years Day after an outstanding equaliser from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Report: Chelsea ready to pounce for on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Thomas.Overend

Chelsea could be ready to revive their interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.