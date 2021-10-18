Chelsea Assistant Zsolt Low Makes Worrying Admission Regarding Mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Side

Chelsea's assistant manager Zsolt Low has made a worrying admission regarding the mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners.

The Blues lifted the Champions League last season but Low has revealed struggles with motivation early in the new campaign.

Speaking to Digi Sport via Sport Witness, Tuchel's assistant has made a worrying admission.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “After the Champions League win, it is very difficult and challenging for our players to stay motivated, but we are constantly working on this.”

And Low is not the first coach at Chelsea to worry about the side's mentality.

Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte previously criticised the motivation of their players following Premier League title wins, whilst Maurizio Sarri believed it was difficult to motivate his Chelsea side.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Frank Lampard also had concerns regarding motivation during his brief spell at the club and now it is up to Tuchel and his coaching staff to keep the players hungry as they look to build upon last season's Champions League triumph.

The Hungarian assistant arrived with Tuchel in January, having been his long-serving right-hand man throughout their careers in football.

The pair will be looking to keep the success coming as Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League, looking to retain their crown.

