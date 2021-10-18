    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea Assistant Low Makes Worrying Admission Regarding Mentality of Tuchel's Side

    Author:

    Chelsea's assistant manager Zsolt Low has made a worrying admission regarding the mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners.

    The Blues lifted the Champions League last season but Low has revealed struggles with motivation early in the new campaign.

    Speaking to Digi Sport via Sport Witness, Tuchel's assistant has made a worrying admission.

    sipa_32329066

    He said: “After the Champions League win, it is very difficult and challenging for our players to stay motivated, but we are constantly working on this.”

    And Low is not the first coach at Chelsea to worry about the side's mentality.

    Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte previously criticised the motivation of their players following Premier League title wins, whilst Maurizio Sarri believed it was difficult to motivate his Chelsea side.

    sipa_32329061

    Frank Lampard also had concerns regarding motivation during his brief spell at the club and now it is up to Tuchel and his coaching staff to keep the players hungry as they look to build upon last season's Champions League triumph.

    The Hungarian assistant arrived with Tuchel in January, having been his long-serving right-hand man throughout their careers in football.

    The pair will be looking to keep the success coming as Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League, looking to retain their crown.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35221743
    News

    Chelsea Assistant Zsolt Low Makes Worrying Admission Regarding Mentality of Thomas Tuchel's Side

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35594364 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Chelsea Forwards to Score More Goals Following Brentford Win

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35324216 (2)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger's 'Primary Desire' is to Stay at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35593230 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Man City & Liverpool Are 'the Benchmark' for Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35594713
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Goalkeepers Following Edouard Mendy's Brentford Heroics

    2 hours ago
    Rice 2
    Transfer News

    Report: Declan Rice Set for Final Season at West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35590686
    News

    Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Reveals Emotions as He Fulfills Premier League Dream

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35371909 (1)
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names Chelsea Star He Thinks is World Class

    3 hours ago