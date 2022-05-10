Skip to main content

Chelsea Attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi Persuaded to Switch International Allegiance to Ghana

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to switch his international allegiance from England to Ghana, with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah also joining him. 

The Blues man has featured a total of three times for the England senior team, but is now believed to have switched to his new country ahead of future games and tournaments. 

It is now thought that both he and Nketiah are set to play for the Ghanian side, with both players having limited opportunities with England.

As per football.london, Hudson-Odoi has been persuaded to join the Ghana team, with Nketiah also following him in the process.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the senior England team since the end of 2019, when he played 59 minutes in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

However he has made a number of appearances for the country's youth squads and was part of the U17 side that won the World Cup in 2017.

It was reported at the start of April that the winger was considering a switch from England to Ghana as they prepare for their participation in the World Cup later this year.

Ghana were able to finish top of their group during qualifying and despite being eligible to feature for them, Hudson-Odoi was unable to play due to him not yet making his move.

November is the earliest time he will be able to play, which coincides with the beginning of the World Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar in the Middle East.

