Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has revealed he is 'proud' to have made USMNT history in his side's Champions League win against Lille.

The Blues beat their French opponents 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the competition, with him and captain Cesar Azpilicueta scoring the all important goals.

He and Lille's Timothy Weah made history as they became the first American internationals to play in the same Champions League knockout stage game.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pulisic spoke to CBS Sports after the match and revealed his delight over the achievement as he prepares to compete in the last eight of the prestigious tournament.

"To see all the guys in the Champions League this year is amazing. It's where I always wanted to play. I know it's their dream as well. It makes me proud."

His goal against Lille was his seventh ever in the competition, with five of those being scored for Chelsea, including one in the first leg at Stamford Bridge against the Ligue 1 side.

The hosts took the lead on the night as Burak Yilmaz netted past Edouard Mendy from the spot, with VAR awarding them a penalty for a handball by Jorginho in the box.

IMAGO / PA Images

However in stoppage time at the end of the first half Pulisic was on hand to equalise for his side, netting from a tight angle to level the scoring.

Azpilicueta then put Chelsea into the lead as he scored from close range at the back post from Mason Mount's cross.

The Blues are now in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second consecutive season thanks to their 4-1 overall win on aggregate.

