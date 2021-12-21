Chelsea 'Worried' About Playing Behind Closed Doors After Latest Premier League Decision

Premier League clubs made the decision to carry on with the season as normal on Monday afternoon despite Covid-19 causing disruption to the fixture schedule.

It remains unclear which clubs were for or against the decision to continue on as normal, which saw the protocol set out for clubs for fixtures to be played, and what needs to happen for teams to postpone scheduled games.

Chelsea will play out their matches over the festive period against Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton before the turn of the year, and the reason behind the decision has now been revealed.

As per Henry Winter, playing behind closed doors is looking 'increasingly likely' as the Government steps up their restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

talkSPORT claim Premier League clubs are 'very concerned' that they'll be forced to play without fans again which played a part in the decision to wanting to carry on as normal for as long as possible.

Wales have confirmed all games from Boxing Day will be behind closed doors, and England could follow should Prime Minister Boris Johnson feel the decision is necessary.

Following the Premier League's decision to continue the season as normal, for now, they released a statement on Monday.

It read: "It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

"A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

"The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey.

"Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

"The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public-health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January."

