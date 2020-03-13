Absolute Chelsea
UEFA postpone Chelsea versus Bayern Munich due to coronavirus

Matt Debono

UEFA have confirmed that all Champions League and Europa League matches which are set to take place next week will be postponed.

The Blues' trip to the Allianz Arena in the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Bayern Munich will now not go ahead. 

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League football to test positive for the virus.

Several European games this week have been played behind closed doors, but now the rest of the scheduled fixture list will be postponed.

In a statement released from UEFA, it reads: 

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

"This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020

"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

"As a consequence of the postponements, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed.

"UEFA yesterday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a videoconference meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak."

