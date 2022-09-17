Skip to main content
Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly

Chelsea defeated Brighton at the Amex Stadium in a behind-closed-door match on Saturday.

Graham Potter faced his old side yesterday in a friendly match which saw new signing Carney Chukwuemeka score two. 

Both sides did not play in the Premier League this week after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second last week.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea was set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday but due to the lack of police available, the game was called off.

Likewise, Brighton's game against Crystal Palace was called off due to the fixture clashing with a train strike.

Chelsea fielded a side mixed of youth and senior players and featured no player that played started against RB Salzburg in the Champions League midweek. Those players who didn't play will most likely join their national sides later this week as the UEFA Nations League starts again next week. 

Players such as Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria and Conor Gallagher were able to get a good amount of minutes.

Denis Zakaria

Chukwuemeka made his first senior involvement with the first team since joining from Aston Villa for £20 million earlier this summer and impressed after scoring a brace. Zakaria also saw his first run out as a Chelsea player since joining from Juventus 

Graham Potter will now turn his attention to Crystal Palace but won't play this fixture until the 2nd of October due to the international games going on.

