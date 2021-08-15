Chelsea Beat Weymouth 13-0 in Behind Closed Doors Match as International Players Find Fitness

The blues came out on top.

Chelsea beat Weymouth F.C. 13-0 as the Blues found fitness in a behind closed door friendly on Sunday.

The Blues were 8-0 up going into half-time at Cobham and added even more in the second-half.

Thomas Tuchel was in attendance as his side scored 13 goals but more importanty built fitness for the returning internaitonal stars.

The match was scheduled for Chelsea's returning international players to find fitness ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Many players were not risked as Chelsea came out 3-0 victors against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

A day later, the Blues are playing Weymouth. The Terras reported that the Chelsea line-up was 'full of internationals' but had made an agreement with Chelsea to not report a starting XI or goalscorers.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and Ross Barkley were all pictured during the match.

Photo by Weymouth FC

The Terras tweeted that a centre forward and right back scored during the game, but it is unclear as to who these players are.

James and Emerson came on as a substitute against Palace but were the only players pictured to feature on the opening day.

Silva returned to Cobham late after finishing as a Copa America runner up, losing out to Argentina with his Brazil team in the final.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to have his internationals back and ready for selection as Chelsea look to mount a title challenge this season.

The Blues face Arsenal on matchday two of the Premier League season and will have new signing Romelu Lukaku available for selection following a period of quarantine.

Lukaku did not feature against Weymouth but is set to start training with Chelsea on Monday ahead of the start of his season.

