Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Olivier Giroud over new deal

Matt Debono

Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with forward Olivier Giroud over a new contract as his deal is set to expire this summer. 

The 33-year-old was on the verge of departing in January, but Frank Lampard refused to let the forward go after a replacement wasn't signed.

After a run in the side, Giroud's attitude over signing a new deal changed, stating that he wants to stay at the club.

His wishes could come true after Football.London report that negotiations have begun and are at an early stage.

Olivier Giroud got on the scoresheet against Everton after a 4-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge last month.Chelsea FC via Getty Images

With Chelsea's policy over over-30s, Olivier Giroud is likely to be offered an initial one-year-deal by the club.

The Frenchman recently made a contract U-turn admitting he would like to remain at Chelsea beyond this summer.

"Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course," Giroud said. "There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two [or] three nice seasons in front of me.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur have made 'early move' to land out-of-contract Willian this summer.

"It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes

He is one of our senior players at the club who sees their contract expire this summer - Pedro, Willian and Willy Caballero are the others on the list.

The Premier League is suspended indefinitely and contracts which are set to end on June 30 will be extended until whenever the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

