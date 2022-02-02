Chelsea Begin Preparations for Club World Cup Ahead of Semi-Final Tie in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea have started their preparations for the Club World Cup next week after their media duties began on Monday.

Following their Champions League triumph in Porto, the club's second European Cup, Thomas Tuchel's side will fly out to the United Arab Emirates later this week for the Club World Cup.

They are yet to win the tournament having lost the 2012 final against Corinthians.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Tuchel's men will jet out to the Middle East once they have played their FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

But upon their return to Cobham on Monday from their week off, Chelsea's plans began as they carried out media duties ahead of the tournament.

Tuchel will need to keep his side focused for the Plymouth clash, but the German is looking forward to trying to create more history and win more trophies with Chelsea.

"I have to say once you are in it you are pretty excited," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website. "Once you are not in it, it is a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"But once you are in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon is it quite exciting."

He added: "It is a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that is why we will do anything to take the chance to make it happen."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It isn't just the manager who is looking forward to the trip to Abu Dhabi, the players are relishing the chance at winning another piece of silverware.

Saul Niguez said: "It’s a tournament where I feel lucky to be playing in it. I wasn’t in the team that won the Champions League, which is an incredible feat, and I have the opportunity to participate in the Club World Cup which not all teams or players get to play in.

"It’s really about enjoying it and realise that we’re there because my team-mates won the Champions League. We have the chance to win it but each game will be difficult. It’s a beautiful tournament and it will be difficult to compete against all the other champion teams, so it would be great to add the trophy to our cabinet."

