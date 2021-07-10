Chelsea Made Bid for Achraf Hakimi, Who Was 'Thrown Back' by Champions of Europe

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi was 'thrown back' by the fact that Chelsea are Champions of Europe as the Blues bid for the Moroccan, according his agent.

Chelsea were heavily linked with former Inter Milan star Hakimi this summer, but the wing-back opted to sign for PSG.

As per El Transistor via Marca, Chelsea had submitted a bid for the player this summer.

Photo by PSG

It was previously reported that Chelsea had discussed the potential signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan extensively.

Hakimi signed for the French club for a reported fee of €60 million with €10 million in add ons, bringing the deal to a total of €70 million.

The Blues were in talks with Inter Milan over the signing of Hakimi this summer and even offered to swap players in order to bring the price down for the winger, who ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain. However, previous reports had suggested that no official bid was made.

Speaking to El Transistor, Hakimi's Agent Alfejandro Camano confirmed that the Blues did make a bid for the wingback.

He said: “Chelsea also bid for Achraf. The fact that they are champions of Europe perhaps threw him back.”

The Blues were in the market for a right-sided player due to Chelsea seeing Reece James' long-term future in the right of a back three for Tuchel.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore has been identified to provide competition for the right wing-back position. but it remains to be seen who Chelsea will pursue now that Hakimi is off the market but be sure to expect several names to be reported in the coming days.

