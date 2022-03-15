Chelsea Bidder Nick Candy Resolves Funding Issues Following Private Meeting With Marina Granovskaia & Bruce Buck

British businessman Nick Candy has now got the funds in place to make an offer for Chelsea this week and held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

This comes after the Government gave the green light for the sale of Chelsea to resume despite Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

And now it appears that Candy has the funds in place to bid for Chelsea and has already had a meeting with Granovskaia and Buck.

IMAGO / PA Images

It has been reported that Candy has been working to put together a consortium and has got funding support from US hedge fund Citadel.

The hedge fund has been vallued at $22 billion, whilst Candy and his brother are believed to be worth £1.5 billion.

Furthermore, Candy was believed to have had a meeting with Buck and Granovskaia after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, a match he was attending as a Blues fan.

It is unclear as to the details of this meeting after Candy opened up to the possibility of donating to the Club in the short-term if they cannot afford to complete the rest of the season.

Candy is one of two parties recognised by the UK Government as serious contenders to purchase Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss believed to be the other.



IMAGO / PA Images

A spokesperson for Candy recently said: "We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans.

"Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners.

"Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four.

"The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision."

With the funds now in place, the Englishman could be taken seriously by Raine Group as he wishes to become the new owner of Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube