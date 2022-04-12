Skip to main content
Chelsea Bidder Stephen Pagliuca Wishes Blues Luck Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

Stephen Pagliuca, who has made a bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, has wished Thomas Tuchel's the best ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

This comes after the American broke his silence to outline his plans for Chelsea and make promises to the fans ahead of the April 14 bid deadline.

Speaking to Sky News, Pagliuca wished Chelsea luck as they take on Real Madrid and look for a historic comeback.

imago0004808629h (1)

Pagliuca, who added NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum to his bid recently, was spotted at Chelsea's impressive victory against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday as he took in the performance.

He confirmed his attendance, whilst also wishing Tuchel's men well ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Having witnessed a great 6-0 win against Southampton last week, I hope to see a comeback for the ages against Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg," he said.

imago1011192498h

Chelsea have it all to do in Madrid after losing the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and have quite the task if they are to qualify for the semi-final.

Blues boss Tuchel has admitted it will be a difficult task. After the first leg the German boss made a damning statement on his side's chances of progressing to the final four when asked if the tie is still alive, as he said: "No.

"If things change, maybe, but how many clubs in worldwide football won with three goals difference? How often did this happen? So maybe we should be realistic and should not get fatalistic and think that I give the wrong message. Let’s be honest. 

"We are competitive and need to find our competitive spirit and our quality and then we can hope."

