Three Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Set for Final Stamford Bridge Talks Before Preferred Bidder Selected

The three shortlisted Chelsea bidders will meet with club officials at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday for one final round of talks before the preferred bidder is selected, according to reports.

A decision is expected to be made this week by Raine and Chelsea over who will win the race to buy the club from Roman Abramovich. 

With Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale, going back and forth with the consortiums over details of their bid and wanting assurances, including guarantees they will own the club until at least 2032 if they were to take over, the process is now coming to an end. 

imago1011289570h (3)

Now one final round of discussions are due to take place this week, as per the Telegraph. Two of the bidders are expected at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with the other meeting officials on Wednesday. 

None of the bidders have confirmed the details of their final pitch, per the report, but Chelsea are likely to press them on any issues which they want further clarity on.

Raine have ensured that all three bidders have been given equal time and opportunity when they meet to avoid any claims of favouritism. 

imago1010993874h (5)

The club and Raine are hoping to formally complete a sale before the end of May, which will need Government approval ahead of the new owners undergoing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test. 

Their operating licence expires on May 31 and it's hoped a sale can be completed prior to that date, however the Government would likely extend the licence if required.

imago1011585922h
