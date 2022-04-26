Skip to main content

Chelsea Bidders 'Hopeful' of Decision in Coming Days Amid Pending Takeover

Bidders for Chelsea Football Club are 'hopeful' of a final decision in the coming days as the club awaits its new owners, according to reports. 

The Blues have been up for sale for nearly two months, with a number of parties showing their interest in a potential acquisition. 

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the Premier League side, have whittled down the number of bidders to a shortlist of three as they approach the final stages of the process. 

According to the Evening Standard, the bidders are 'hopeful' that they will soon learn the name of the preferred bidder within the next few days.

It is believed they were expecting to hear news last week, but Raine are yet to have revealed a name.

The original shortlist had four groups, but the Ricketts family withdrew their bid for the club a couple of weeks ago.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading the bids that remain in the race for the club.

Raine will soon pick their preferred bidder and present them for approval to the UK Government, who are expected to agree a deal with current owner Roman Abramovich over the club's £1.5 billion debt.

The shortlisted bidders have also been asked to give their guarantees of ownership of the Blues until the year 2032, a request that will be 'legally enforceable'.

Matters both off and on the pitch are therefore still ongoing, with Chelsea competing for a top four spot and the FA Cup in the latter stages of the season.

