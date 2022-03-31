Chelsea Bidders to Submit Premier League Approval Documents

The four remaining bidders for Chelsea, who were shortlisted by Raine Group, are set to submit Premier League approval documents on Friday.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, Stephen Pagliuca and the Ricketts family have made it to the next stage of the process.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the next step for those trying to buy Chelsea is to submit Premier League approval documents on Friday.

IMAGO / PA Images

It had previously been reported that the sale of Chelsea is hoped to be 'progressed rapidly' next month.

They will now be given until April 11 to submit final bids and proposals, before Raine decides on a preferred bidder to take to the UK Government by April 18 for approval.

This starts with the application for Premier League approval on Friday, for the league to review the applicants.

The Premier League will undergo a fit and proper check of the bidders before approving the bids and giving Raine the green light to pick their preferred party to take over the Club.



IMAGO / PA Images

Reports have suggested that the Todd Boehly consortium are confident in the size of the wealth behind their bid, and they can therefore compete against other bidders.

The Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands also revealed that he had a 'useful call' with representatives from the group about their plans for the club should they takeover.



However, Raine Group have reportedly 'not shut the door' on a potential 11th-hour bid for the Club if it is an attractive offer.

With Chelsea wanting a deal to be done quickly, the applications to the Premier League are a key part of the process and the speed of getting this done is crucial to having a new owner in place sooner rather than later.

