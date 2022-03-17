Chelsea Bidders Warned By Raine Group That First Bid Could Be Last Due to Desire for Quick Sale

Potential Chelsea bidders have been warned that their first bid could be the last ahead of Friday's deadline.

This comes as final bids will have to be drafted ahead of their submission on March 18th.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea’s desperation for a quick sale means that groups have been warned their first offer may be treated as their last.

The merchant bank have made it clear that the sale must be completed as quickly as possible after Roman Abramovich was sancitoned by he UK Government.

There have been huge implications on Chelsea, who are unable to sell tickets, merchandise and offer new contracts to their players until a sale goes through.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season, a deal must be completed to stand any chance of keeping the key players.

At least one bidder has been reported to have matched the £3 billion valuation set by Abramovich, although being the highest bidder will not necessarily mean they win the Club.

Saudi Media Group made a bid of $3.5 billion. according to reports, which would meet Abramovich's valuation of the Club.

Todd Boehly's consortium are also in the mix, with the Ricketts family and Woody Johnson alternative American's interested in the Club.

Going into Friday's deadline, there could be 27 bids going in with up to 12 of these not yer made public.

All interested parties will have to be careful regarding their bids, knowing that they may only get one chance and they must get it spot on to prove to Raine Group that they are the right owners to take Chelsea forward after such a successful spell under Russian owner Abramovich for the last 19 years.

