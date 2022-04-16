Chelsea Bidders Warned of Possible Delay Before Preferred Bidder Named

Potential buyers of Chelsea Football Club have been warned of a possible delay before a preferred bidder is named, according reports.

Roman Abramovich, who is the current owner of the West London side, put the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

A number of parties expressed their interest in making an acquisition of the reigning World and European Champions and Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale, whittled the numbers down to a shortlist of four.

According to Sky News, a source has revealed that Raine may have to wait for Premier League clearance on all of the bidders before they are able to name their preferred offer.

A deadline of April 14 was set for the remaining consortiums to submit their final bids for the club.

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's bids are all believed to have been submitted, but the Ricketts family have withdrawn their offer for the Premier League side.

In a statement, they said: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

Raine Group are set to present their preferred bidder to the UK Government from next week, with a sale of the club expected to be completed soon.

