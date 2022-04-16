Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Bidders Warned of Possible Delay Before Preferred Bidder Named

Potential buyers of Chelsea Football Club have been warned of a possible delay before a preferred bidder is named, according reports. 

Roman Abramovich, who is the current owner of the West London side, put the club up for sale at the beginning of March. 

A number of parties expressed their interest in making an acquisition of the reigning World and European Champions and Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale, whittled the numbers down to a shortlist of four. 

imago1006808208h (1)

According to Sky News, a source has revealed that Raine may have to wait for Premier League clearance on all of the bidders before they are able to name their preferred offer.

A deadline of April 14 was set for the remaining consortiums to submit their final bids for the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's bids are all believed to have been submitted, but the Ricketts family have withdrawn their offer for the Premier League side.

In a statement, they said: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

imago1011289570h

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

Raine Group are set to present their preferred bidder to the UK Government from next week, with a sale of the club expected to be completed soon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011232616h
News

'We Have to Wait Until Tomorrow' - Chelsea Yet to Learn Fate of Two Crystal Palace Stars Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1011243352h
News

'He’s in a Good Place' - Patrick Vieira Reveals Conor Gallagher's Feelings Ahead of Absence From FA Cup Semi-Final Clash Against Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0083805125h
News

Former Chancellor George Osborne to Advise Todd Boehly on Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011275945h
News

'It's in Him' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Backing for Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Recent Chelsea Appearances

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011323670h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Boost Amid Real Madrid Interest

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1006808208h (1)
News

Revealed: Chelsea's Pre-Season Plans Emerge Despite Takeover Uncertainty

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1004494388h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants Conor Gallagher to Play Role in Chelsea Squad

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1010750694h
News

'I’m Quite Relaxed' - Marc Guehi 'Looking Forward' to FA Cup Semi-Final Against Former Club Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago