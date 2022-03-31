Chelsea Bidding Race Remains Level Playing Field Despite Concerns of Ricketts Family 'Preferential Treatment'

The race to buy Chelsea remains a level playing field despite concerns from rival bidders regarding the Ricketts family receiving 'preferential treatment'.

Along with the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, Todd Boehly's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca have made the final shortlist.

However, rival bidders are angry as Bruce Buck attended a meeting between Tom Ricketts and Paul Canoville after the former publicly criticised the group.

Despite this, according to Nick Purewal, the sale process remains a level playing field for Chelsea.

The report states that the sheer volume of work required to assess the rival bids leaves no one offer currently ahead of any other.

This leaves no advantage for the Ricketts family despite their meeting with Canoville, which Buck was in attendance for.

Former Blue Canoville had previously condemned the family, speaking out against them for racist remarks allegedly made by head of the family Joe Ricketts in the past.

Canoville wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

However, Canoville changed his opinion after meeting with the Ricketts family and stated that his concerns had been dealt with well by the party.

A bid advisor for the unnamed party believed the meeting was unfair as he said: "If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work."

However, Raine are not concerned by the meeting and state that the playing field remains level between the four shortlisted candidates ahead of the April deadline.

