Chelsea board 'furious' with Frank Lampard following Leicester defeat

The Chelsea hierarchy are reportedly 'furious' with manager Frank Lampard and the current state of affairs at the club.

Lampard is set to hold crisis talks with the board according to ExWHUemployee, after yet another disappointing defeat in the Premier League, as Leicester City eased to a 2-0 victory over the Blues on Tuesday night.

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano mentioned that though Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge is in threat, the board, who're 'furious' with the Chelsea boss, haven't made a decision about his future yet.

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 42-year-old's future is in serious question following the result at the King Power and it could turn out to be the last nail in Lampard's coffin at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have crumbled over the past month and look like a team lacking any sort of system, vision and game-plan.

Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The Blues have slipped to eight place in the league just over a month-and-a-half after being top of the deck and being deemed as genuine title-contenders.

(Photo by Clive Rose/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the boardroom and hierarchy in west London.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube