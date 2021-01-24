Chelsea board hold 'very concrete' talks with Thomas Tuchel with uncertainty over Frank Lampard's future

Ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has held 'very concrete' talks with the Chelsea board about replacing current manager Frank Lampard at the wheel in west London after an underwhelming first-half of the current campaign for the Blues.

Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to ninth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

According to Le 10 Sport [via Sport Witness], the board have held 'very concrete' talks with Tuchel as they line up a potential replacement for the under-fire Chelsea boss.

However, the Blues aren't the only club pursuing the German manager with Barcelona vying for his signature as well.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia have reportedly started planning for life beyond Frank Lampard.

Despite a heavy investment in their squad last summer, Chelsea appear to be lacking a system of play despite the wealth of attacking talent at Lampard's disposal. The 42-year-old has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

It's been reported recently that a number of figures in the dressing room are 'confused' by Lampard's method of repeatedly changing his starting XI and believe that his failure to identify his best team is playing part in Chelsea's struggles on the pitch.

Tuchel has had successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and PSG and is among the shortlist of options being considered by the Chelsea hierarchy should Lampard be shown the door anytime soon.

Chelsea are in a purple patch - five defeats in their last eight in the Premier League, it's a concerning look for the Blues right now.

However, according to Christian Falk, despite Chelsea's recent slump, Lampard could end up retaining the job till the end of this campaign.

Falk also reported that ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is the board's preferred choice should they axe Lampard in the foreseeable future while Ralf Rangnick remains a back-up option.

The pressure has been mounting on Lampard over the past few weeks and there were calls for him to be sacked following Tuesday's 2-0 at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side.

