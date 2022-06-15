Chelsea Boast Four Players In The Euros 2022 England Squad

England released their official 23-woman squad ahead of this year's UEFA Women's European Championship.

Millie Bright waving Chelsea flag IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fran Kirby and Bethany England have all made the final cut showcasing both the most and the least experienced of the group.

Bright and Carter will be hoping to draw from their Arnold Clark Cup win in March, whilst Kirby last won an international medal in 2015 at the FIFA Women's World Cup when England finished with bronze.

Bethany England at St Georges Park IMAGO / PA Images

Bethany England is yet to collect a trophy outside of Chelsea after missing out on selection for the Arnold Clark Cup and will be out to make an impression in the Summer.

The Lionesses will warm up their season with the first of three friendlies on Thursday evening when they face Belgium at Molineux Stadium before heading to Elland Road on June 24th to meet the Netherlands.

The Euros begin on the 6th of July and England kick off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford.

