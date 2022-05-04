Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea training following injury handing Thomas Tuchel a massive boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves this weekend.

The 21-year-old has been out of action and sidelined since February due to an achilles problem, which has seen him miss a large chunk of the campaign.

Tuchel remained unsure on Hudson-Odoi's return date but it was expected that he would return before the end of the season.

And that is likely to be the case after the winger posted an update on social media showing off his return to the grass at their Cobham training centre.

Hudson-Odoi's return will follow Mateo Kovacic's comeback from an ankle injury. He was expected to miss the defeat to Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel confirmed pre-match, but was brought on as a second half substitute.

Chelsea return to league action this weekend against Wolves and Tuchel will be wanting an instant response from his side as they look to confirm their place in the top four.

IMAGO / PA Images

Whether or not Hudson-Odoi will be fit enough to be in contention for selection at the weekend remains unclear, with Tuchel likely to provide an update on his fitness on Friday when he holds his pre-match press conference.

He will be eager to make a return as soon as possible to put his injury problems behind him to have a positive end to the season, and have a last-minute chance of trying to clinch a role, whatever the capacity, in their FA Cup final team next weekend against Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube