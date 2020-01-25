Chelsea boss Frank Lampard cries out for signings in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard couldn't have made it anymore clear to the Blues board about his stance on bringing new players to the club this month.

The January transfer window is set to close in less than a week, and Chelsea have yet to make any acquisitions this month, despite successfully appealing their two-window transfer ban.

After a narrow victory against Hull City, Chelsea's story of the season continued - failure to kill teams off as the hosts nearly piled on the pressure late on for an equaliser.

Post-match, Lampard responded on whether any new additions will be brought in this month.

"The first part of my job is to work every day on the training ground with the players and try to make them better," Lampard said.

"The other part is how we move forward as a club by bringing in players. We lost ground last summer so we need it now for the short-term to push for this top four. I have a strong feeling about where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward so for me it’s clear.

"I’m the manager of the club so I have to be honest and truthful when I speak for myself and for the club. When you’ve missed a window, recruitment is of course important and it feels very important now. It’s something we’re working on and we have to get it right."

Chelsea remain in three competitions this season - Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup, and with the injury to Tammy Abraham, a forward seems to be the obvious addition in which Chelsea need to ensure they clinch a Champions League spot next season.

Will Frank Lampard get his wishes come the end of the window to bring in new faces?

