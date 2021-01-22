Frank Lampard: Fikayo Tomori's loan move to AC Milan not done yet

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said Fikayo Tomori's loan move to AC Milan isn't over the line yet.

The 23-year-old is on the verge of completing a six-month loan move to the San Siro, with a view to making it a permanent deal in the summer.

Tomori has been limited to playing time this season and is set to join the Rossoneri with a £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons option to buy fee.

He is expected to arrive in Italy on Friday to finalise the final details of his move before an announcement is made official.

Lampard insisted that Tomori does have a long-term future at Chelsea, but revealed on Friday afternoon ahead of their FA Cup match against Luton Town, that a deal is not yet completed.

"No confirmation as it stands. It's not completed so he remains in the same situation."

On why Tomori hasn't featured regularly, Lampard said: "I have five centre-backs. I can't do this job and expect to please everyone, every fan will have their opinion, that's football, of what players you should pick or not.

"When you're searching for consistency or in a long unbeaten run nobody questions it, maybe they do when you're not playing so well.

"But I have to pick two out of the five and those numbers don't always add up.

"Fikayo is a developing player, a very, very good player and his journey has been great. Whether he goes on loan or not, he is going to be a top player."

