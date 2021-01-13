Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hails impact of defensive coach Anthony Barry amid newfound set-piece acumen

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lauded the impact that first-team coach Anthony Barry has had since his arrival at the club in the summer.

Barry, previously part of the coaching staff at Wigan, has been credited by Lampard for Chelsea's improved output whilst attacking and defending set-pieces this season.

In his latest 'Ask Frank' video, Lampard said, as quoted by Chelsea: "He’s been a real positive for the group dynamic, and in all senses.

"He’s certainly helped on set-pieces, but he’s very diligent, he pays so much attention to ourselves and the opposition in every part of the game, from what we do in the office, to studying opposition and working on the training field."

Chelsea have drastically improved their defensive record this campaign, having shipped 79 goals in all competitions last season, 54 of those coming in the Premier League.

Lampard added: “It’s very important you have balance within staff, and what Anthony has given us is another person and another level of expertise that I can call upon, and a work ethic that is outstanding."

