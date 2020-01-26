Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is 'keeping tabs' on in-form Brentford forward Ollie Watkins

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attentions to the Championship, and to Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target. 

Frank Lampard is desperate to bring in a new forward at Chelsea this month to boost their chances of claiming a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

The Blues are in need of a centre-forward after the recent ankle injury picked up by Tammy Abraham in the last week. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured his ankle after sustaining injury against Arsenal.

----------

Chelsea are now relying on Michy Batshuayi as their only fit and recognised forward with Olivier Giroud set to leave the club. 

As per the Daily Star, Frank Lampard is now 'keeping tabs' on a potential move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this month. 

The 24-year-old who has bagged 18 goals in the Championship in 28 appearances this season for the Bees has become a long-term transfer target for the Premier League club.

Chelsea are also keen on Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and PSG's Edinson Cavani this month. 

hi-res-440785c2e43aec09c6093a910213ad94_crop_north
Linked with a move to Chelsea, Edinson Cavani has been withdrawn from the PSG side until his future is resolved.Getty Images

February is a tough month for the Blues, with fixtures against Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all on the horizon. 

But Frank Lampard insisted that Chelsea have to get their recruitment right after the narrow 2-1 win against Hull City in the FA Cup. 

"I have a strong feeling about where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward so for me it’s clear," Lampard said on bringing in new players. 

"I’m the manager of the club so I have to be honest and truthful when I speak for myself and for the club. When you’ve missed a window, recruitment is of course important and it feels very important now. It’s something we’re working on and we have to get it right."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Highlights: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori got on the scoresheet to send Chelsea into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

by

jammyk

Report: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea sealed their spot into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Championship side Hull City.

Matt Debono

by

jammyk

Fikayo Tomori eyeing FA Cup silverware with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is targeting silverware and FA Cup glory after the Blues booked their spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Edinson Cavani pulled from PSG matchday squad with transfer situation 'not clear'

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani this month after boss Thomas Tuchel removed the striker from his matchday squad.

Matt Debono

What ball number are Chelsea in the FA Cup Fifth Round Draw?

Chelsea will find out their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round on Monday as they look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Chelsea still hurting from summer departure of Eden Hazard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to get their recruitment right as he looks to build on his squad with just under a week to go until the January transfer window closes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour best player on pitch for Chelsea after making FA Cup debut

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the teenager made his Emirates FA Cup debut.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased for Michy Batshuayi getting on scoresheet for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was happy and pleased for Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian got on the scoresheet in the Blues' FA Cup win.

Matt Debono

'It's a frustrating period again' - Frank Lampard on FA Cup win against Hull City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard showed his frustrations again after Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono