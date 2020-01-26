Chelsea have reportedly turned their attentions to the Championship, and to Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target.

Frank Lampard is desperate to bring in a new forward at Chelsea this month to boost their chances of claiming a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

The Blues are in need of a centre-forward after the recent ankle injury picked up by Tammy Abraham in the last week.

Chelsea are now relying on Michy Batshuayi as their only fit and recognised forward with Olivier Giroud set to leave the club.

As per the Daily Star, Frank Lampard is now 'keeping tabs' on a potential move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this month.

The 24-year-old who has bagged 18 goals in the Championship in 28 appearances this season for the Bees has become a long-term transfer target for the Premier League club.

Chelsea are also keen on Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and PSG's Edinson Cavani this month.

February is a tough month for the Blues, with fixtures against Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all on the horizon.

But Frank Lampard insisted that Chelsea have to get their recruitment right after the narrow 2-1 win against Hull City in the FA Cup.

"I have a strong feeling about where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward so for me it’s clear," Lampard said on bringing in new players.

"I’m the manager of the club so I have to be honest and truthful when I speak for myself and for the club. When you’ve missed a window, recruitment is of course important and it feels very important now. It’s something we’re working on and we have to get it right."

